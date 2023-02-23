Minorities panel chief seeks implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Chandigarh

The National Commission for Minorities chairman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, on Wednesday demanded the implementation of Anand Marriage Act and setting up of State Minorities Commission in Chandigarh.

Lalpura was in Chandigarh. He interacted with mediapersons at UT guest house. He said that he had been writing to the Punjab government to implement the Anand Marriage Act, but there was no response.

Lalpura held a meeting with leaders of minority communities from Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana here today and listened to their problems.

Talking to the mediapersons, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, criticised the Punjab government maintaining that except for one-and-a-half years of tenure, there has been a continuous Sikh Chief Minister in Punjab since 1956, but the Anand Marriage Act has not been implemented in the state to date. “Letters are being written continuously by the Commission in this regard, but the Punjab government is not responding,” he said.

He said that the commission was ensuring that the benefits of the schemes being run by the Central Government for minorities reach the people on the ground. Care was being taken to ensure that students from the minority communities get education, employment and there was no discrimination against them.

Replying to the question on the issue of release of the arrested Sikhs, Lalpura said that the Central Government has done a lot for the Sikhs. In 2009, the Indian government released 18 people. Apart from this, parole is also being given to everyone according to the law. Many people in jail have been released. The blacklist of 372 people has been abolished. Many works have been done, including the Kartarpur Corridor. Now the law should be allowed to take its own course. He also said that those who are in jail have been charged under TADA.

He said that the National Commission for Minorities had written to the Punjab government to build schools in memory of Sahibjada Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who were born in Anandpur Sahib. He also wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh that Sahibzada Ajit Singh was born at Ponta Sahib, so a school should be built in his name there.