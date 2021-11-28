Chandigarh: An art gallery displaying the ‘golden greed’

FOR several years, Mehak Bhan, an appreciator of art, has been toying with the idea of creating a space that would be a platform for upcoming artists to showcase their creativity, explore and experiment with new mediums and connect to a wider audience. This thought has translated into 105 Arts, an aesthetically created art space in Sector 11, Chandigarh. “The idea is to encourage young artists and arts of the land, as well as foster a love for art among young and old; the collectors and the uninitiated,” smiles city-based Bhan, who has invited accomplished artist Gurmeet Marwah to showcase his latest series ‘The Golden Greed’, as the opening show of the new gallery.

In a world that is quick to judge, Marwah explores in his classic, inimitable style the interesting world that lies between black and white. The collection nudges the viewer to think about a range of issues, from the need for greed, to volatile subjects like the ability to take a stand and the importance of being comfortable in one’s skin. With the captivating use of charcoal and gold leaf, each work of art invites you to think and appreciate – not merely as a passive spectator, but as a participant. The spotlight on everyday topics and relatable issues make each viewer an involved shareholder. The real beauty of Marwah’s work is that it effortlessly bridges the gaps, resonating with first-time art buyers, seasoned art collectors, and passionate art viewers to leave a long-lasting impression. He remains firmly rooted in the earth, yet allows one’s imagination to soar and expand.

Just take your stand. Just take your stand.

Marwah bases his work on narratives at two levels – personal and societal. He uses animals and objects as metaphors and symbols of emotive content. For instance, the image of the donkey represents obstinacy against odds. The owl has been used to symbolize legacy and the sense of associated nostalgia. The satire inherent in his work serves to resolve inner conflict. Desire is another fundamental aspect of the artist’s work in its many forms such as the entrapment of the heart. Sharing his thoughts about the new series, Marwah, an MFA from the College of Art, New Delhi, says, “After making it through the grave pandemic, I realised that greed is also an important element of human nature. When all hope is lost and everything is bleak; the greed for life, for health, for love, and for material things can help one to reattach oneself to this world. Good or bad – is just a matter of one’s perspective, one’s thought, one’s maturity. This time I have found my version of greed, The Golden Greed.”

The exhibition is on at 105, Sector 11, Chandigarh, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, till December 3