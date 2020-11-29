Chandigarh among 25 non-attainment cities for CPCB’s SACC study

The AQI level was recorded through the Continuous Ambit Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) installed at Panjab University in Sector 25. (File)

CHANDIGARH has been selected as one of the 25 non-attainment cities for the Source Apportionment and Carrying Capacity (SACC) study, conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), for establishing the sources of pollutant contents in the city.

Earlier, the UT Administration had decided to conduct the study by itself, by inviting expression of interests (EoI) from eligible institutes, for conducting it. The bid for conducting the study ranged from Rs five crore by IIT Kanpur and Rs 50 lakh by Panjab University, besides six others.

Sources said, “In October end, the CPCB turned its mind to conduct the study on its own and hired a central agency for SACC in at least 25 cities, including Chandigarh. The CPCB recently sent a communication about its decision to the UT Environment Department. The CPCB had already sanctioned Rs 80 lakh to the UT administration for hiring an agency for the study.” The study was made mandatory in a decision of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) dating back to August 2019. There are a total of 102 non-attainment cities in the country, including Chandigarh. In the first phase, 25 cities, including Chandigarh, were selected.

Director UT Environment Debendra Dalai said, “The main concern of the study has to be the pollutants that alter the air quality of the non-attainment cities, like PM10 and PM2.5 among others. The sources of such pollutants include motor vehicles, industrial emissions, garbage disposal and unauthorised burning. With the study, we will be able to conclude the exact contribution of the source in polluting the city’s air quality. We have received a communication from CPCB about the study in the city. Shortly, a team will be here. So far, we have not been informed about the agency, which will carry the study.”

In January, an expression of interest for carrying out source apportionment study and emission inventory in Chandigarh was floated and a technical evaluation committee was constituted for the evaluation of the studies. A total of eight parties had submitted their EoI and due to the delay because of Covid-19, the EoI were evaluated in the presence of the committee on June 16.

A second meeting of the technical evaluation committee was held on August 3, in which evaluation of the said EoIs were done and further, a sub-committee was constituted to weigh the EoIs as per the weightage criteria. Subsequently, of the eight parties, five parties qualified the criteria.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd