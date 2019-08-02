Chandigarh: Amid protest lakhs of pending cases delayed; lawyers say they won’t back down

FOR THE past two and half years, Amritsar resident Gurmeet Singh’s plea for bail in a drugs case remained pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Last week, the petition was declared infructuous because before his plea could be decided, he was acquitted by a trial court.

Gurmeet could not get bail as his case could seldom be taken up for hearing. Why? Because there are 4,66,023 cases pending before high court and as many as 14,20,630 cases before lower courts in the two states. Gurmeet is just one of countless stuck in this cycle of the judicial system, which has been affected over the past week.

A suspension of work called by the High Court Bar Association to protest against the setting-up of the Haryana Administrative Tribunal (HAT) entered its seventh day on Thursday, when a few district bar associations also joined them in abstaining from work. The Centre had last week issued a notification for setting-up the HAT for adjudication of the service matters of Haryana employees.

The employees earlier had to directly approach the high court, but with the HAT, they can approach HC only to appeal against the tribunal’s orders. The lawyers allege that setting-up a quasi-judicial body like the tribunal encroaches upon the judicial independence and powers of the high court.

As per the National Judicial Data Grid, there are 4,66,023 cases — 201464 civil, 170597 criminal and 93962 writs — pending at the HC. The Haryana government claims that the setting-up the tribunal will lessen pendency of cases at the HC and lead to quick redressal of the employees’ grievances. However, data provided by the HC to the Haryana Advocate General’s office earlier reveals that only approximately 12,000 service matter cases will have to be transferred to the tribunal in view of the notification issued last week (about 2 per cent of the pendency at HC).

The lower courts in Punjab and Haryana, according to the National Judicial Data Grid, have a combined pendency of 14,20,630 cases. Punjab alone has 6,11,928 — 2,68,247 civil and 3,43,681 criminal — cases pending. Haryana has a much higher number — 8,08,702 cases of which 2,99,492 are civil and 5,09,210 are criminal in nature.

Since July 25, a day after the notification for the tribunal was issued, there has been a stalemate — HC judges have stopped hearing the service matters of Haryana and lawyers have been on protest, leading to adjournments in more than 95 per cent cases listed each day. On Thursday too, the lawyers remained outside the gates of the high court building to protest the government’s decision.

Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan had on Wednesday said that the government will not revoke the decision but can consider keeping the tribunal at Panchkula instead of Karnal, where it was originally planned. The lawyers’ protest has meant that the tribunal is also yet to start functioning.

On Thursday, a letter was issued by the Bar Association to Mahajan, asking him to address the protesting lawyers on “how to resolve the issue with the Government of Haryana”.

“The Bar Association is still waiting for an official communication in this regard. The agitation will continue,” said Bar Association Secretary Rohit Sud.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, an elected body of lawyers and Bar Association members across the region, in a statement on Thursday said that the “tribunalisation” has “played havoc with the Indian judicial system by considerably diluting the constitutional remedies available under the Constitution of India”. It said that the Bar Council opposes the establishment of tribunals including the HAT and resolved to support the High Court Bar Association.

Bar Council secretary Suvir Sidhu said a committee of the council’s former and present members, Advocate General Punjab, Assistant Solicitor General of India, president of the Bar Association, president of the Senior Advocates Association and two senior advocates has been constituted to “mediate and resolve the impasse prevailing in order to restore the normal functioning of the hon’ble courts”.

“The House requests the committee to take all necessary steps…for early resolution of the dispute which is subject matter of the agenda,” said the Bar Council in a statement after a meeting.

The committee is expected to meet Friday morning.

Khattar defends move

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar defended state government’s decision to form the HAT on Thursday.

“The purpose behind setting it up is to reduce pendency in high court of cases pertaining to service-related matters of our employees. There was a demand from employees that tribunal be set up so that service related matters are taken up promptly and that they get speedy justice,” he said.