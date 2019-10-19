Chandigarh: Amid four-hour delay and ruckus, 96 cracker sellers get licenses

Amid ruckus due to a four hour delay, out of a total 1917 applications, as many as 96 cracker sellers got licenses, in the draw of lots conducted Friday evening.

The applicants reached the DC office at 3 pm but the draw of last did not begin till 7 pm. UT Deputy Commissioner, Mandip Singh Brar was informed about the delay who asked the Additional Deputy Commissioner to identify the official causing it.

“A junior assistant has been suspended for causing the delay,” said DC Brar.

The draw of lots was held under the supervision of the ADC.

The Chandigarh Administration charged Rs 100 for each form and Rs 500 as fee from each of the applicant.

With 24 stalls, Sector 43 will have the maximum number of stalls, followed by 12 stalls in Sector 46, 16 stalls in Manimajra, ten stalls in Sector 24, eight stalls each in sectors 37 and 20, and six each in sectors 33, 29 and Ram darbar. Among the sites that have been zeroed in on by the department are Ram darbar old car bazaar open ground, open Masjid Ground in Sector 20, Apni Mandi ground in Sector 43, Ramlila Ground in Sector 46, open space in Sector 33-C, space in Sector 37-C near a temple, Dussehra Ground in Sector 24, Apni Mandi ground in Sector 29, open ground in Mani Majra.

Devinder Gupta, president of Chandigarh cracker sellers association told Chandigarh Newsline that the cracker sellers need at least a week for purchasing material.

“They were initially planning to postpone the draw but with the intervention of the DC, it was conducted on Friday itself and in a fair manner,” said Chirag Aggarwal, General secretary of the association

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee will also carry out special monitoring for 14 days (commencing seven days prior to Diwali and ending seven days after Diwali) for aluminum, barium, iron apart from the regulatory parameters against the short-term Ambient Air Quality Criteria Values (AAQCVs) with regard to bursting of firecrackers.

Laris or joined crackers were banned by the Supreme Court in its orders last year.

The order by the apex court a few days ago had stated that any manufacture, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or laris) is banned as they cause huge air, noise and solid waste problem.

Barium salts in the firecrackers are also prohibited.