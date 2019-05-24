Chandigarh always follow national wave, says study

Except the elections of 1967 and 1999 of all the 13 Lok Sabha polls held till now, people of Chandigarh went with the national wave, a political analysis by the Institute for Development and Communication(IDC) had found after the 2014 polls.

The analysis had stated that it was due to the fact of status of Chandigarh as a UT with absence of its own legislature. A survey conducted on 200 subjects found that while those in urban areas preferred more of national issues that concerned them, the slum population had stated that it was the local issues which concerned them the most.

The urban population in Chandigarh is 97.25% and the rural population is only 2.75% (as per census 2011) but the rural and slum votes together count around 50% of the total votes in the city, it was stated.

“An analysis of the elections in Chandigarh demonstrates that except for the elections in 1967 and 1999, the constituency of Chandigarh has always followed the national wave. It is noteworthy that the people of Chandigarh are more interested in Lok Sabha elections than in the local bodies’ elections. The reason behind this fact is the status of Chandigarh as UT as a capital of two states with the absence of its own legislature. A glance at the prominent issues in every election has shown that initially the issue regarding status of Chandigarh whether it should be a part of Punjab or Haryana was at the helm of affairs but the residents were in favour of status quo. That is why there is very less influence of the politics of the adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana over Chandigarh,” the analysis stated.More votes for NOTA than independents

Chandigarh: NOTA (None of the above) clinched more votes than several independents candidates in the Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh.

This time 4,335 people voted for NOTA in Chandigarh as compared to 3,106 in 2014 polls. Thirteen independent candidates contested. Professor Devi Sirohi who was contesting Independent secured 428 votes, while another candidate- the former IRTS officer Boota Singh secured 392 votes. Other independent candidates Yogesh Dhingra and Manjeet Singh Bohat secured 731 and 1062 votes respectively. ENS