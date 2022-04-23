Chandigarh allows delinking of violations from transfer of properties

In a relief to owners of the Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB) built-up units with building violations, the Chandigarh Administration on Friday allowed delinking of violation cases from the transfer of properties. There was a go-ahead from the CHB in its previous board meeting held in March itself, in this regard, and the final orders were issued here on Friday.

With this move, 65,000 families would now benefit, and at present, around 2,000 applications are pending. It was stated that the transferee would now have to submit an affidavit in this regard.

Accordingly, now, there will not be any inspection of properties in connection with the applications for transfer or mutation. The applications will be processed on the basis of documents submitted with affidavits/indemnity bonds in the format that has been prescribed by the board.

CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said, “The CHB has now decided to allow transfer or mutation of built-up units without linking the issues of building violations or misuse, after obtaining an affidavit or indemnity bond that the transferee or purchaser will be responsible for all the consequences or actions or penalty, etc., with regard to the existing/new building violations/misuses.”

An office order along with a specimen of the affidavit has been issued in this regard. The properties where building violations are existing or proceedings are going on, the transfer/mutation will be allowed. “The person in whose name transfer/mutation is being allowed will step into the shoes of transferer for the purpose of ongoing proceedings/existing violations and will be liable for the same. All pending applications in CHB will be allowed after obtaining fresh affidavit,” the CHB stated.

The Board expects that “this initiative will speed-up the process of transfer and will bring more transparency in the working of CHB. Many hundreds of pending applications, because of the issue of building violations will now be finalized in next few weeks and allottees/transferees will also come forward with better confidence of getting the transfer/mutation permissions without inspections,” Garg said.

Hitesh Puri, who is also the non-official member of the Board, said that it is a welcome decision and they (the non official directors Puri and Poonam Sharma) had discussed this topic in the previous meeting.

“It is a good piece of news for the CHB residents that finally we, the nominated directors of CHB, succeeded in getting final orders for delinking of violations from transfer of CHB properties benefiting 65,000 families. I had quoted the example of estate office where the transfer is allowed irrespective of violations in the property. I had said that when the registration is done by the registration authority the transfer should not be withheld,” Puri who is also the Chairman of CRAWFED, said while speaking to The Indian Express.

He stated that much before 2018, this provision was allowed by CHB but later, such orders were withdrawn,

something that was posing problems to several people.

“Chairman who is also UT Adviser Dharam Pal accepted the proposal and allowed the transfer on the lines of estate office. Now, on the recommendation of Board, the transfer is allowed. This would immediately benefit 2,000 pending applications,” he added.

WHAT DID THE BOARD DECIDE?

The Board in its 425th meeting held on March 8 decided that “In Estate Office, the transfer of properties is being allowed without linking with the building violations/misuse. After detailed deliberations, it was decided that the process being followed in the Estate Office in such cases should be followed by the Chandigarh Housing Board. Accordingly, the transfer of the built-up units of CHB to be allowed…”