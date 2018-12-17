Chandigarh allots two sites to MC to set up petrol pumps

THE UT Administration has allotted two sites to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to set up two retail petrol outlets. The Municipal Corporation will operate these petrol pumps.

In January this year, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore had announced the allotment of two sites for setting up petrol pumps to the cash- starved civic body to help it generate revenue. Badnore had visited the MC and during his address in the general house meeting, made the announcement.

MC Commissioner K K Yadav has received a letter from Additional Secretary Estates, UT Administration, earmarking site number 3 at Industrial area phase II (near the rear side of plot number 1055 Chandigarh) and site number 4 in Sector 51 A on Vikas Marg in Chandigarh for the MC to set up two petrol pumps.

The communication received from the UT will be placed before the general house meeting scheduled to take place on December 19 for further discussion.

The terms and conditions for MC formulated by the UT Administration states that the basic lease rent for the site would be Rs 70 per square yard per month and to be enhanced at the rate of 6 per cent per annum annually.

It was also specified that Rs 100 per kilolitre of combined average monthly sale of petrol and diesel, or Rs 139 per metric ton of CNG sold per month will have to be paid to MC. Also, Rs 40 per square foot per month for the area permitted for a convenience store, will have to be paid as rental.

The corporation has been informed that they will sign the agreement only with government-owned oil agencies like Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and not with any private oil companies.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said that he doesn’t find the idea of civic body managing petrol pumps prudent.

“I don’t find the concept of MC running petrol pumps wise. The civic body is unable to carry out its own development works. How will it run petrol pumps? And when you run petrol pumps, you have a bigger responsibility,” he said.

The Municipal Corporation will have to take a no-objection certificate and non-encumbrance certification from the forest department and engineering wing for these pumps.