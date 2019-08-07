Chandigarh: All police houses in Sector 17 to be vacated by August 20

UT ADVISOR Manoj Parida on Tuesday ordered that all the police houses in Sector 17, Chandigarh, which are to be demolished under Smart City project be got vacated immediately — not later than August 20. Parida also told officials that power and water supply to the houses be disconnected by August 22 if they are not vacated.

The place where these police houses are located has been designated for the construction of Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC). Police families had been protesting as they do not want to vacate the area. On July 19 too, they held a protest and met BJP leaders to convince the officers to shift the project to some other site.

“I have directed that police houses should be vacated not later than August 20. We have given them alternative houses but they are not shifting. We will cut power and water supply by August 22,” Parida said.

The directions were issued at a meeting that was held on Tuesday to review the status of projects under Smart City Mission Chandigarh which was chaired by the UT Advisor. Other senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration and Chandigarh Smart City Limited too were present.

Sarabjit Singh, son of a Punjab Police Inspector, alleged that they are being allotted one-room houses even when they are entitled to have better ones. “There is a lot of discrimination happening. Those who are from Chandigarh Police are being given good houses which is not as per their entitlement but despite being Inspector, my father has been allotted a one-room house in Sector 24,” Sarabjit alleged.

The entire police colony will be razed in two phases. Alternative houses have been allotted to the families. There are 64 houses in this police complex and in the first phase 32 houses will be razed. Also, in the meeting about ICCC, it was said that the technical proposal for development of Integrated Command and Control Centre in Sector 17, Chandigarh, has been received from Bharat Electronics Limited with whom the Chandigarh Smart City Ltd has signed an MOU which is under evaluation and soon will be brought to the Board of Directors for its approval.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav, who is also CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, briefed the chairman that tenders for projects worth Rs 111 crore have been received by the Chandigarh Smart City Ltd which includes major projects like public bike sharing, legacy waste bio mining at Dadumajra and E-governance services among other projects in the city.

The advisor ordered that the tenders for these nine projects must be finalised by the end of August 2019. Yadav said that DPRs / RFPs of projects worth more than Rs 900 crore has been approved or are under review by the Technical Committee. The tenders for these works will be floated by August 31, 2019.

The advisor said that the pilot project for 24×7 water supply in Manimajra should be re-worked at the earliest and tenders for the same must be finalised by September 15 this year. He stressed that a single mobile application should be developed for all the services in the city and existing applications should be integrated with this app for the ease of citizens.

The other major projects coming up in the city are smart classrooms, underground utility mapping, SCADA for recycled water and monitoring of individual street lights in sectors 17, 22, 35 and 43, Chandigarh. The advisor directed that a pet bottle crushing machine should be set up at various locations, including bus stands and lake area where the footfall is very high. The CEO, CSCL, said that the 20 water ATM stations will be set up to provide clean, hygienic and cheap water to residents and tourists and the project will be set up in PPP mode.

Sensory park for the disabled

A sensory park for the disabled which was planned to be constructed in Sector 35 after objections from the urban planning department has again faced changes. The Chief Architect in the meeting said that the park can come up in Sector 22 near the Moonlit park.