Chandigarh: National conference of All India Peace and Solidarity Organization concludes

A two-day-long national conference of All India Peace and Solidarity Organization involving 13 international delegates, among others, concluded at Law Bhavan, Sector 37, Chandigarh Sunday.

On the second day of the conference, Pallav Sengupta, president of the World Peace Council, said that peace and goodwill should be maintained in India at any cost. He added that those who demand Khalistan or want to turn India into a Hindu nation are the enemies of the country.

Delegates from Nepal, Vietnam, Greece, Cuba, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka and 270 delegates from India unanimously reiterated the demand for peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the whole world and vowed to spread the message of Mahatma Gandhi.

It was decided that marches will be organised across the country from 2nd October (Gandhi’s birth anniversary) to 30th January (Gandhi’s death anniversary) to take Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy to the masses.