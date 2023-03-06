scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Chandigarh: National conference of All India Peace and Solidarity Organization concludes


A two-day-long national conference of All India Peace and Solidarity Organization involving 13 international delegates, among others, concluded at Law Bhavan, Sector 37, Chandigarh Sunday.

On the second day of the conference, Pallav Sengupta, president of the World Peace Council, said that peace and goodwill should be maintained in India at any cost. He added that those who demand Khalistan or want to turn India into a Hindu nation are the enemies of the country.

Delegates from Nepal, Vietnam, Greece, Cuba, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka and 270 delegates from India unanimously reiterated the demand for peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the whole world and vowed to spread the message of Mahatma Gandhi.



First published on: 06-03-2023 at 14:46 IST
