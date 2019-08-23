Akansh Sen murder case: Defence argues FIR ‘manipulated’, case deferred for Aug 27

IN THE final arguments of the Akansh sen murder case at the ADJ Court, the defense counsel on Thursday argued that the FIR registered in the case had been ‘manipulated’.

The final arguments hearings resumed in the court of Rajeev Goyal, wherein the defense counsel of the accused Harmehtab Singh Farid argued that the statements made by the Investigating Officer about the registration of FIR were contradictory.

Advocate Manjit Singh,submitted that earlier ‘on March 19, 2018, the IO of case, ASI Birender Singh had testified in the court that on February 9, 2017, he was posted in PS 3, Chandigarh. On that date, at about 8.24 am, a message was received regarding the incident and injured Akansh Sen, and thus he (Birender Singh) along with head constable Dalip Singh, constable Khushi Mohammad and lady constable Sukhwinder Kaur went to PGI in the government vehicle with ASI Gurdeep Singh who drove the car. However, when IO Birender Singh was recalled for further examination, he testified that head constable Hawa Singh had scribed the statements of complainant Adamya Rathore.’

The defense counsel thus asked how did head constable Hawa Singh make the rough site plan, scribe the statements, and prepare all the documents.

They also argued that even though the incident took place at 5.30 am, the FIR was registered at 3.30 pm, and was submitted to the Magistrate on February 13, thus insinuating manipulation.

The case was deferred for further hearing of arguments to August 27. As per police reports, Akansh Sen, nephew of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was allegedly run over by a BMW car by Harmehtab Singh and Balraj Randhawa. Harmehtab is facing trial under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.