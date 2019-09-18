Chandigarh airport to get its first late night flight to Delhi soon

Months after the Panjab and Haryana high court directed the Chandigarh Airport to operate round the clock, the airport is set to get its first late-night flight from October 5. The flight, operated by Go Air, will reach Chandigarh from Ahmedabad at 10.10 pm and leave for Delhi at 10.50 pm. At present, Chandigarh Airport’s last flight takes off at 7.50 pm.

Even though Go Air has booked the slot timings and informed the airport about the date of its first flight, uncertainty clouds the development as in the past, many airlines who booked slots, backed out later.

The airport authorities said, the airlines’ book slots in advance to get clearance from the Air Traffic Surveillance teams, however, when their plans do not fall into action or if they have less number of aeroplanes, they back out.

Before the court’s rulings, the Chandigarh Airport used to work from sunrise to sunset. It started operating throughout the day from April 10, 2019. The airport authorities said that no flights were operating late at night or in the wee hours right now, but they were ready to accommodate and host such flights.

The Go Air flight will run from Ahmedabad to Delhi via Chandigarh and then back. The flight will make two runs per day. It will leave Ahemdabad at 8.10 pm to reach Chandigarh at 10.10 pm; it will leave Chandigarh at 10.50 pm to reach Delhi at 12.20 am.

In the morning, the flight will leave from Delhi for Chandigarh at 9.50 am to arrive at Chandigarh at 11.10 am, the same will leave from Chandigarh at 11.50 am to reach Ahmedabad at 1.55 pm.

Adding convenience, the flight will equip the commuters between Delhi and Chandigarh to fly to-and-fro between the cities within a day.