Chandigarh airport to connect to Chennai, Lucknow, Srinagar, Jaipur

The flight to and from Chennai will operate every Monday, Thursday and Sunday.

As Indigo begins operating new flights, Chandigarh International Airport will now also connect to Lucknow, Jaipur and Chennai.

The flights to and from Chennai began operation on August 16. Its arrival time is 5:10 pm, while the departure time is 5:50 pm. The flight will operate every Monday, Thursday and Sunday. The flight to and from Lucknow will start operating on August 25, arriving at 8:25 am and departing at 1:55 pm. The Srinagar-bound flight will also begin operating on the same day, arriving at 12:55 pm and departing at 9:25 am. The flights will operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight to and from Jaipur will operate from August 24 and its arrival time will be 10:40 am, it will depart at 11:40 am. It will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday.

