Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala Saturday announced that the Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali would be named after Bhagat Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also posted a tweet and announced the decision Saturday evening.

चंडीगढ़ के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे का नाम शहीद भगत सिंह जी के नाम पर रखा जाएगा इस पर पंजाब और हरियाणा के बीच सहमति बनी… आज हरियाणा के उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला के साथ इस मसले पर मीटिंग की pic.twitter.com/ahkSP6PTBr — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 20, 2022

The decision was taken at a meeting between the Punjab chief minister and the Haryana deputy CM.

In a statement, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said: “Chandigarh airport shall now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Punjab and Haryana governments have agreed on this name. The new name was finalised after a meeting with Punjab’s chief minister. Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an idol for the youth. We have also made a recommendation of including Panchkula with the airport’s new name.”