scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

The new name was finalised after a meeting with Punjab’s chief minister, said Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

Punjab and Haryana governments have agreed on this name. (File)

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala Saturday announced that the Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali would be named after Bhagat Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also posted a tweet and announced the decision Saturday evening.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the Punjab chief minister and the Haryana deputy CM.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

In a statement, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said: “Chandigarh airport shall now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Punjab and Haryana governments have agreed on this name. The new name was finalised after a meeting with Punjab’s chief minister. Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an idol for the youth. We have also made a recommendation of including Panchkula with the airport’s new name.”

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 08:09:47 pm
Next Story

Fans compare Kylie Jenner’s recent look with Sridevi’s old photoshoot; see pics

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

2

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

3

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

4

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

5

Sports, A Musical: How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers? Why Sachin Tendulkar heard Bryan Adams on loop?

Featured Stories

CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
Explained: Sonam Kapoor has a baby, film is coming up soon — a short hist...
Explained: Sonam Kapoor has a baby, film is coming up soon — a short hist...
Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Newsmakers of the Week | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP’s Shahnawaz ...
Newsmakers of the Week | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP’s Shahnawaz ...
An advisor and an advisor-to-be: The tale of two Bihar meetings of Tejash...
An advisor and an advisor-to-be: The tale of two Bihar meetings of Tejash...
Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn
Opinion

Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption
Opinion

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption

Brazilian President grabs at heckler, tries to take phone
Watch

Brazilian President grabs at heckler, tries to take phone

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained

How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement