Chandigarh airport prepares to resume domestic flight operations

The passenger will also need to furnish a self declaration or show the Aarogya Setu app status that they are free from Covid-19 symptoms. File The passenger will also need to furnish a self declaration or show the Aarogya Setu app status that they are free from Covid-19 symptoms. File

The Chandigarh International Airport authorities are buckling up for domestic flight operations that will begin from May 25. Meanwhile, Mohali administration said that passengers returning to Punjab will be sent to institutional quarantine.

Mohali DC Girish Dayalan said, “We have deputed a nodal officer to keep check on the NRIs/domestic passengers who would return. Those coming will be sent to quarantine facilities set up by the government.”

The airport authorities introduced transparent shields at every counter to prevent any close contact between the staff and the passengers. At all entry and exit points and various check points, thermal scanning of the passengers will be done. The passengers with temperature beyond normal will be taken to one of the two isolation rooms prepared at the airport and will be tested, subsequently.

The passenger will also need to furnish a self declaration or show the Aarogya Setu app status that they are free from Covid-19 symptoms. Passengers with red status on the Arogya Setu app will not be permitted to travel.

Coronavirus Explained Why the govt changed its mind in just three days and allowed flights

How lockdown has impacted Indian farmers, their yields

Impact of RBI's decisions to slash repo rate, extend loan moratorium Click here for more

The passengers will be allowed to get only one check-in bag and only passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport. The government has issued directives that only one third flights of the usual number of flights will operate, the flight schedule is still awaited.

Meanwhile, a flight from Ukraine with 110 passenger will reach Chandigarh airport on Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd