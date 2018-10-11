Chandigarh airport: High Court issues notice to authorities on villagers’ plea

The High Court last month had banned the further constructions within 100 metres of the Chandigarh airport. (File) The High Court last month had banned the further constructions within 100 metres of the Chandigarh airport. (File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the authorities on the petition moved by some residents of Bhabat village in Zirakpur against the notices issued to them by the Zirakpur Municipal Council for vacating and dismantling their constructions falling within 100 metres of Chandigarh airport.

The residents have contended that the provisions of the Works of Defence Act are applicable in their cases and according to which an inquiry is required to be conducted by Collector for assessment of the compensation prior to removal of their proprieties falling within the notified area.

“Since the due process has not been followed, the entire exercise carried out is illegal and without jurisdiction or authority provided under law,” advocate A D S Jatana told the court.

The High Court last month had banned the further constructions within 100 metres of the Chandigarh airport and asked the authorities in Mohali and Chandigarh to initiate action against the existing buildings which are in violation of any law. However, the court had not particularly made any mention related to the Works of Defence Act in the order.

The court on Wednesday was told by one of the residents that he had properly bought his property in 2014 and also the electricity connection was provided to them by the authorities. Without compensating them, the court was told, they cannot be deprived of their interest and rights over the owned and possessed land in accordance with the requirements of the Act.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App