Chandigarh Airport gets direct daily flights to Noida from July 1

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Air travellers from Chandigarh will get direct connectivity to the National Capital Region (NCR) from July 1, with IndiGo announcing daily flights between Chandigarh and the newly operational Noida International Airport (Jewar).
The service is expected to provide a faster and more convenient travel option for business travellers, students, tourists and commuters travelling between the Tricity and Delhi-NCR.
According to the schedule announced by the airline, the Chandigarh–Noida flight will depart at 7.30 am and arrive at Noida International Airport at 8.35 am. The return flight will leave Noida at 6.10 am and reach Chandigarh at 7.10 am.
An additional flight service will be introduced from July 13 and will operate every Monday and Tuesday to meet growing passenger demand.
The launch coincides with the commencement of commercial operations at Noida International Airport, with IndiGo becoming the first airline to operate scheduled services from the facility. The airline has announced plans to connect Jewar Airport with more than 16 destinations across the country, with Chandigarh among the first cities to be linked to the new aviation hub.
Industry experts said the route is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and reduce dependence on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for travellers from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The direct connection is also likely to benefit passengers travelling to Noida, Greater Noida, western Uttar Pradesh and adjoining industrial corridors.
The service is expected to boost business travel, tourism, educational exchanges and investment opportunities between the two regions, while offering passengers a time-saving alternative to road travel.
IndiGo Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh said, “The opening of Noida International Airport marks a new chapter in India’s aviation sector and will create greater travel choices and enhanced connectivity for passengers.”
With Chandigarh included in the airport’s initial network, the service is being seen as a significant addition to the region’s aviation infrastructure.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram