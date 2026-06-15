Chandigarh Airport gets direct daily flights to Noida from July 1

Air travellers from Chandigarh will get direct connectivity to the National Capital Region (NCR) from July 1, with IndiGo announcing daily flights between Chandigarh and the newly operational Noida International Airport (Jewar).

The service is expected to provide a faster and more convenient travel option for business travellers, students, tourists and commuters travelling between the Tricity and Delhi-NCR.

According to the schedule announced by the airline, the Chandigarh–Noida flight will depart at 7.30 am and arrive at Noida International Airport at 8.35 am. The return flight will leave Noida at 6.10 am and reach Chandigarh at 7.10 am.

An additional flight service will be introduced from July 13 and will operate every Monday and Tuesday to meet growing passenger demand.