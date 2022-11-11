Chandigarh’s air worse than Delhi’s; mercury likely to dip

Chandigarh on Thursday breathed air that was worse than National Capital Delhi, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city slipping to 324 in the very poor category. Delhi on Thursday logged an AQI of 292 (Poor).

The overall AQI level of Chandigarh was calculated on the basis of three Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) installed at Sector 22, Sector 25 and Sector 53.

The CAAQMS at Sector 22 recorded an AQI level 312, the one at Sector 25 recorded 310, and the one at Sector 53 recorded 345.

As per details, Panchkula’s AQI level improved on Thursday and was recorded as Poor (218) by its CAAQMS at Sector 6. On Wednesday, Panchkula’s AQI was logged at 330 in the very poor category.

Meanwhile, the weather department said that the amount of suspended dust particles in the air will decrease in the coming days.

The temperature is also likely to see a dip in the days ahead.

“Nothing can be said about rains as of now. The current weather is very dry due to which smog is being witnessed. The reason for that is burning of stubble as well as the festival season. The humidity is too high. On Thursday, the temperature dipped a little, leading to a reduction in smog. The level of pollution continues to remain the same,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Chandigarh Meteorological Department.

According to the MeT department, if any western disturbances occur in the coming days, then the temperature will automatically decrease and the air quality will improve.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 16.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius.