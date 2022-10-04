Chandigarh Air Show: No parking at lake, UT makes 11 stops for special buses

THE UT Administration has made 11 alighting points for 400 buses to pick people and drop them at Sukhna Lake for the Chandigarh Air Show to be held on October 6 and 8.

The entry of private vehicles except for VVIPs, government officials and defence personnel will not be allowed on these two days. President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will see the air show on October 8. All other activities, including morning/evening walks and boating, will not be allowed on these two days.

At least seven zones have been made at Sukhna Lake and each zone has been attached with alighting points. The first zone has been reserved for VVIPs, defense personnel and government officials’ vehicles.

According to officials, at least 70,000 people will see the air show, with 35,000 people visiting on one day. Around 2,000 out of 35,000 will include government officials, defence personnel and people involved in making arrangements.

The parking facility for around 10,000 vehicles has been made around these 11 alighting points throughout the city.

The process of obtaining passes for the air show has been started at the Chandigarh Tourism app available on Google Playstore. Two people will be allowed on one pass and only one pass can be obtained through one mobile number, a senior officer said. The air show will be held between 3 pm and 5.30 pm. People have been advised to reach the alighting points by 11.30 am.

Adviser Dharam Pal said that the entire Sukhna Lake area where the public will be allowed to view the air show has been divided into seven zones with separate entry staircase. Each zone is also mapped with 11 alighting points. General public will have the option of selecting alighting point of their choice. He said that with one mobile only one entry pass for two persons can be generated. Each entry pass has a QR code which will be valid only with valid photo ID card. On each entry pass, zone number, alighting point and entry staircase will be prominently displayed.

At least 400 buses, including CTU and private, have been deputed for ferrying the people from their alighting points to Sukhna Lake. The administration has fixed Rs 20 per person as ferrying charge. After the air show, the buses will pick the visitors from their designated zones and drop them to the originating points.