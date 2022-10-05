scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Chandigarh air show: Air force to fly newly inducted Prachand helicopters

“It is for the first time when IAF will display Prachand, HAL LCH, since after its induction into the Indian Air Force”, IAF PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi, said. Three helicopters will participate along with other aircraft, including Rafale (M-2000), Tejas (LCA) and Jaguars among others.

An aircraft during rehearsal for the upcoming air show over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Kamleshwar Singh)

Prachand, an indigenous HAL light combat helicopter inducted into the Indian air force Monday, will also participate in the air show on October 6 and 8, an Indian air force officer said Tuesday.

As per the schedule, two formations of Mi 17V5 and Dhruv ALH Mk IV will take flight in the morning during the air show, while other formations including Suryakiran, Samshir, Vajra, Trishul, Badal etc will be seen in the evening.

President Draupadi Murmu and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh along with other dignitaries will attend the Air Show on October 8.

Meanwhile, several people gathered around Sukhna Lake Tuesday to see the ongoing rehearsal. The traffic police have barricaded the roundabout of Sector 7/8/5/6 to stop vehicles from parking close to the lake. The UT administration has restricted access to the lake for the public for at least three days.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 07:53:04 am
Streetlight Grant Embezzlement: Vigilance books Cong leader and ex-Captain aide Sandeep Sandhu

