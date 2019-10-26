Chandigarh: Air quality index shoots up to ‘poor’ category

JUST TWO days before Diwali, air quality index in Chandigarh shot up to “poor” category with PM 2.5, the finest particle that can enter deep into respiratory tract, going much above the permissible level.

Advertising

From 8 am to 1 pm on Friday, the pollution level was recorded between 202 micrograms per cubic metre and 206 micrograms per cubic metre, which falls in the “poor” category. It means any person can get breathing discomfort if there is a prolonged exposure.

After 1 pm, the air quality index came only a few notches down reporting moderate category till 8 pm causing breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart problems, but was yet again approaching poor level.

PM 2.5 level is the minutest and finest particle in the air that is able to travel deep into respiratory tract. These levels were recorded at Sector 25 monitoring station. The 24-hour permissible level is 60 micrograms per cubic metre which was up to 206 micrograms per cubic metre during the day.

Advertising

A senior official of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) said that due to Dhanteras on Friday, heavy traffic jams with people out to make purchases appears to be the primary reason for pollution level going up from moderate to poor. The level can spike to very poor and severe category in the coming two days.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is an air pollutant that is a cause for concern. PM2.5 are tiny particles in the air that reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated. PM 2.5 size ranges are able to travel deeply into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs. According to doctors, exposure to fine particles can cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. Prolonged exposure can deteriorate the respiratory health of people.

From 0-50 category, the air quality is considered good, while from 51-100, it is satisfactory. However, from 101-200 micrograms per cubic metre, the air quality comes within the “moderate” category which causes breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases. From 201-300, it is considered poor while from 301-400 micrograms per cubic metre, it is considered very poor and from 401-500, it slips into the severe category.