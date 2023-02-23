scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Chandigarh’s air quality improves after being in ‘poor’ category for a week

AQI on Wednesday at all three Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) was moderate with Sector 53 being 117, Sector 25 being 176 and Sector 22 being 123 at PM2.5 major pollutants.

The past week had seen a rapid deterioration in AQI. (File Photo)
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Chandigarh on Wednesday improved after being in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ category for the past week. The past week had seen a rapid deterioration in AQI, with the average AQI recorded at Sector 22 being 248, at Sector 25 being 254 and at Sector 53 being 293.

AQI on Wednesday at all three Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) was moderate with Sector 53 being 117, Sector 25 being 176 and Sector 22 being 123 at PM2.5 major pollutants. The moderate level of air pollution in the city can cause breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases, particularly for vulnerable populations like children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems.

Data from The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that the average AQI for the months of January and February 2023 is 251, as recorded at Sector 53 CAAQMS which falls under poor condition and can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 08:12 IST
