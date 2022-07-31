Thousands bid adieu to Air Force Wing Commander Mohit Rana

Written by Harkanwar Kaur

Five days after they celebrated their daughter’s third birthday together, a family in Punjab’s Mullanpur was torn apart after a twin seater MiG-21 fighter jet, carrying Wing Commander Mohit Rana, crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district late on Thursday during a training sortie. Flight Lieutenant Advitya Bal from Jammu was the second pilot who went down with the doomed MiG.

On Saturday, the Omaxe Cassia-based residence of Air Force Wing Commander Rana wore a look of heavy gloom as the pilot’s mortal remains finally reached home. Thousands of people gathered to pay their last respect to the Wing Commander at the cremation ground at Sector 25, Chandigarh, where the fighter pilot was cremated with full military honours. According to relatives, Wing Commander Rana was posted at Barmer around one-and-a-half years ago and is survived by his parents, wife Nidhi and 3-year old daughter, Ridhiya. Mohit’s father, Colonel Om Prakash Rana (retd), currently lives in Mohali with his family. The family originally belong to Bhol in Sandhol tehsil of the district.

The family said that Mohit had got married to Nidhi, a physiotherapist, four years ago and the couple had celebrated Ridhiya’s third birthday at Barmer on July 23. It was Nidhi who had broken the news of the MiG crashing to the family on Thursday around 11 pm.

Sachi, the sister of Nidhi said, “After the news of the fighter jet crash broke on television, we panicked and started calling Mohit. Late that night our worst fears were confirmed and we got the news of Mohit’s death in the tragedy. We were all shattered.”

Another close relative of Mohit said, “Mohit’s sudden demise has left his family and his relatives in a state of shock.”

On Saturday, among the thousands who turned up at the Sector 25 cremation ground to pay their respects to the departed soul were senior officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as well as Pooja S Grewal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) of SAS Nagar.

“Mohit was in the Air Force for 17 years. I still remember the date, December 17, 2005, when he was first posted as an Air Force fighter pilot at Pathankot,” Om Prakash Rana, said while holding back his tears.