scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Thousands bid adieu to Air Force Wing Commander Mohit Rana

On Saturday, the Omaxe Cassia-based residence of Air Force Wing Commander Rana wore a look of heavy gloom as the pilot's mortal remains finally reached home.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 31, 2022 1:04:00 am
Air Force wing commander death, Chandigarh, Chandigarh latest news, Mohit Rana, Indian ExpressAccording to relatives, Wing Commander Rana was posted at Barmer around one-and-a-half years ago and is survived by his parents, wife Nidhi and 3-year old daughter, Ridhiya.

Written by Harkanwar Kaur

Five days after they celebrated their daughter’s third birthday together, a family in Punjab’s Mullanpur was torn apart after a twin seater MiG-21 fighter jet, carrying Wing Commander Mohit Rana, crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district late on Thursday during a training sortie. Flight Lieutenant Advitya Bal from Jammu was the second pilot who went down with the doomed MiG.

On Saturday, the Omaxe Cassia-based residence of Air Force Wing Commander Rana wore a look of heavy gloom as the pilot’s mortal remains finally reached home. Thousands of people gathered to pay their last respect to the Wing Commander at the cremation ground at Sector 25, Chandigarh, where the fighter pilot was cremated with full military honours. According to relatives, Wing Commander Rana was posted at Barmer around one-and-a-half years ago and is survived by his parents, wife Nidhi and 3-year old daughter, Ridhiya. Mohit’s father, Colonel Om Prakash Rana (retd), currently lives in Mohali with his family. The family originally belong to Bhol in Sandhol tehsil of the district.

The family said that Mohit had got married to Nidhi, a physiotherapist, four years ago and the couple had celebrated Ridhiya’s third birthday at Barmer on July 23. It was Nidhi who had broken the news of the MiG crashing to the family on Thursday around 11 pm.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...Premium
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...

Sachi, the sister of Nidhi said, “After the news of the fighter jet crash broke on television, we panicked and started calling Mohit. Late that night our worst fears were confirmed and we got the news of Mohit’s death in the tragedy. We were all shattered.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Another close relative of Mohit said, “Mohit’s sudden demise has left his family and his relatives in a state of shock.”

On Saturday, among the thousands who turned up at the Sector 25 cremation ground to pay their respects to the departed soul were senior officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as well as Pooja S Grewal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) of SAS Nagar.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Chandigarh

“Mohit was in the Air Force for 17 years. I still remember the date, December 17, 2005, when he was first posted as an Air Force fighter pilot at Pathankot,” Om Prakash Rana, said while holding back his tears.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

3

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy

4

Raghuram Rajan lauds RBI, says India not facing economic problems like Sri Lanka, Pakistan

5

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Premium
Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement