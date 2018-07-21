Chandigarh: Aide Rinda was in touch with Babbar Khalsa chief, gangster Dilpreet tells police

Dilpreet Singh in police custody. (Express photo) Dilpreet Singh in police custody. (Express photo)

GANGSTER DILPREET Singh told police that his aide Harvinder Singh alias Rinda was in touch with Babbar Khalsa chief Wadhawa Singh who is suspected to be in Pakistan. Rinda called Wadhawa twice and requested him to provide arms and money so that he could work for him. But after Wadhawa did not show any interest in Rinda and his gang, he and Dilpreet started making extortion calls to Punjabi singers for money.

“Dilpreet, Rinda and his gang members were running out of money. Rinda was in contact with a few persons having a Khalistani background. He met them when he was in Faridkot jail, Dilpreet also told us that Rinda got a Pakistani SIM card to make calls to Wadhawa Singh. After getting the SIM card, he made two calls from Tarn Taran district to Wadhawa Singh but the latter did not show any interest,” said an officer who interrogated Dilpreet.

The officer further stated that Dilpreet did not want to get in touch with any of the old radicals and he also urged Rinda not to make any more calls to Wadhawa. The officer added that though Rinda was willing to do anything to make money, he was convinced by Dilpreet and they started extorting money from businessmen.

The police, meanwhile, will issue summons to two Punjabi singers, who were said to be in touch with Dilpreet, for questioning. A Ropar-based singer was in touch with Dilpreet. The police also want to know from the singer about the man he had sent to Dubai last year.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, when asked about the summoning of the singers, said that since investigation was going on, he could not make any comment. The SSP, however, said that they would summon those people whose roles will come under the scanner.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App