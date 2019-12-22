Chandigarh: After second-place finish in Bengaluru Open, Kochhar eager to hit peak form

Karandeep Kochhar had become the youngest player to win a PGTI title when he won the PGTI Players Championship played at Kolkata at the age of 17 years and five months in 2016, as an amateur. Karandeep Kochhar had become the youngest player to win a PGTI title when he won the PGTI Players Championship played at Kolkata at the age of 17 years and five months in 2016, as an amateur.

When Karandeep Kochhar finished second in the Bengaluru Open at Karnataka Golf Association Course at Bengaluru earlier this week, Kochhar’s one shot loss to Faridabad golfer Abhinav Lohan meant that the Chandigarh golfer finished on the second spot second time in the last two years. Last year, Kochhar had finished second after an agonising play-off loss against Chikkarangappa of Bengaluru in the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational at Chandigarh Golf Course. Even though Kochhar missed winning the title on Friday, the 20-year-old Chandigarh golfer took a lot of positives from the outing.

“Yes, there is a bit of disappointment on not winning the title but such things happen in golf. I will take plenty of positives from this performance as I played well throughout the four days. It was only the first six holes in the last round, which cost me the title. The double bogey on the sixth hole apart from two bogeys did spoil the front-nine but I am happy with the way I fought back on the back-nine. The four birdies meant that I was in contention till the last hole. The conditions were a bit windy at Bengaluru this week and I putted well in all the four rounds. My iron play could have been slightly better and I will work on this aspect in coming months. Abhinav played well and it was his first win on the PGTI Tour and I congratulated him post the win,” shared Kochhar.

He had become the youngest player to win a PGTI title when he won the PGTI Players Championship played at Kolkata at the age of 17 years and five months in 2016, as an amateur. In 2017, Kochhar claimed his first top-five finish with a fourth-place finish in the Take Open before having three top-ten finishes in the PGTI circuit last year. This year, Kochhar also played in eight Asian Tour tournaments and finished tenth in the Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei and the Chandigarh golfer is also eager to play more tournaments on the Asian Tour next year. The golfer will also play in the Tour Championships at Jamshedpur next week. “The Tour championship is the last PGTI tournament of the season and I would aim to finish the year on a high. A good performance at Jamshedpur will also help me in the PGTI Order of Merit and it will also help me play in more tournaments on the Asian Tour. The tenth place finish in Yeangder TPC early this year gave me a lot of confidence and my aim will be to get inside the top 60 golfers on the Asian Tour next year to get full card. I am also planning to play in US Open Qualifier in England in May or one of the US Open qualifier in USA and if I can qualify for one of the majors, it will be good,” he shared.

