scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Chandigarh: After Carmel incident, now single window approval to fell a tree

The decision of a single window system has been taken after residents complained that it often takes months or years to get the approval to fell a dangerous tree.

Written by Hina Rohtaki | Chandigarh |
July 23, 2022 2:32:54 am
The heritage tree that claimed the life of a 16-year-old at Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, on July 8, being cleared on Saturday. (Express Photo)

After a heritage tree claimed the life of a class X student and injured several others, the Chandigarh administration on Friday issued new guidelines to make the procedure of seeking permissions to fell a tree, easy. The decision of a single window system has been taken after residents complained that it often takes months or years to get the approval to fell a dangerous tree.

Not just this, as departments like engineering and forest would keep passing the buck, accountability has been fixed on Secretary Forest to give approval. A committee has been constituted comprising officers from the engineering department, municipal corporation and forest department.

The Chandigarh administration stated that a new guideline for felling of trees in Chandigarh has been issued wherein “all the citizens of Chandigarh will have to approach the Administration for all felling or pruning of trees through a single window system which will be developed by Chandigarh Smart City Limited.”

It was also said that pruning/pollarding or removal of dead /dry /dangerous trees will be approved by concerned department head, based on their jurisdiction so that it can be dealt expeditiously. The execution will be carried out by the municipal corporation. It was also stated that now the citizens will also be able to track their applications online with a click of a button.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

The Indian Express had reported how it takes months or even years to get approval to fell the branch of a dangerous tree in Chandigarh.

The application has to clear over a dozen channels and if there are objections, it takes months or years. A senior official of the horticulture wing stated that a report is prepared first with photographs when an application is received. The condition of the tree is inspected after a field visit. Some residents said that it takes months to get the horticulture official for a field inspection.

It was said that the file then moves from the executive engineer of the horticulture department to superintending engineer. The file then goes to the chief engineer and from there to the principal secretary (home) who further sends it for approval to the adviser. He then sends the file to the forest department (chief conservator of forest) who then tasks his staff with cross checking after carrying out an inspection and preparing a report.

If there is no objection, the report is sent to the chief conservator who then gives a final nod and sends the file back to the adviser, who sends it back to the chain involving the principal secretary home, chief engineer, et al. Finally, the sub-divisional officer and junior engineer concerned decide to chop the tree.

More from Chandigarh

After the incident, Executive Engineer, Horticulture, Parvesh Sharma, said that the Right to Service Act gives 45 days for the entire process. However, another official said this is often not followed and approvals take months. A retired judge from Sector 9 had stated that how he had been running from pillar to post for the last six months to get a heritage tree near his house pruned.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement