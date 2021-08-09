Chandigarh: After BJP, BKU to hold mega ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in Haryana on Independence Day

THE BHARTIYA Kisan Union (BKU), led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni, has announced that it will hold mega ‘Tiranga Yatras’ across the state on August 15. (Representational image)

THE BHARTIYA Kisan Union (BKU), led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni, has announced that it will hold mega ‘Tiranga Yatras’ across the state on August 15. BJP’s two-week long ‘Tiranga Yatras’, aimed at creating a passion for patriotism among youths, will conclude on August 14.

Chaduni on Sunday confirmed that the ‘Tiranga Yatras’ will be carried out by farmers on tractors and motorcycles on the occasion of Independence Day. The BKU has already started preparations to hold the yatras in villages of Haryana. Meetings are being held in villages to mobilise more farmers for the yatras to energise the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws.

Farmers have been opposing events of BJP-JJP leaders for the past eight months as part of their agitation. However, this was the first instance when the agitators decided against opposing a BJP event.

The farmer leaders had called it a “trap to defame farmers if they would have opposed the Tiranga Yatras”. On its part, the BJP leaders had insisted that they had undertaken such events earlier too.

Now, the BKU has decided to undertake ‘Tiranga Yatras’ to emphasize that farmers are the real patriots.

“Our sons secure the borders and even got martyrdom for the honour of the tricolour,” said Azad Palwa, Jind BKU president, claiming that there has been an overwhelming response from the farmers and farm labourers for the proposed Tiranga Yatra of August 15. “In Jind district, we have formed three teams of farmers and majdoor leaders to make people aware about our events. We have already covered 150 out of 306 villages of Jind district. In Jind district, we will hold Tirangra Yatras at five places,” added Palwa.