Chandigarh: After altercation, 48-yr-old ‘axes’ wife to death, at large

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly axed to death by her husband at Manimajra on Tuesday morning. The accused is absconding, said police.

The accused, 48-year-old Jarnail Singh, was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station for murdering his wife Manjit Kaur on the complaint of Sajjan Singh, brother of the accused who is also a resident of Manimajra. The victim is survived by her three children, son Sukhpreet Singh (11), daughters Sneha (13) and Rajni (20), who is married now. Another daughter of the couple died five years ago.

As per the police, the incident happened around 4.30 am on Tuesday, when the victim was sleeping along with her 12-year-old son. The accused had an altercation with his wife on Monday night. He harboured a grudge and attacked Kaur thrice with an axe on her face and neck. The victim suffered grievous injuries to her face, jaw and neck. The accused had bought the axe on Monday, sources said.

Complainant Sajjan Singh told the police that he lives near the house of the accused. On Tuesday morning, he heard loud cries of his niece Sneha. He rushed to their house and saw that the accused was assaulting his wife with an axe-type weapon. After seeing him, the accused ran away.

The victim’s son, Sukhvinder, when heard his mother crying, woke up and saw that she was lying in a pool of blood. Sukhvinder immediately called his sister Sneha, who was sleeping in another room. The children raised the alarm, following which neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the police. The PCR reached the spot and the victim was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from where she was referred to PGI, where she was declared dead on arrival.

As per police sources, the accused is an alcoholic and works as a labourer in Chandigarh. The wife of the accused too had been working as a labourer. The accused had recently bought a motorcycle on a loan, which he was unable to repay. On this issue, he used to have altercations with his wife. Police sources also said that the accused had been doubting his wife’s character and asking his children to follow their mother. The couple had got married 23 years ago.

Acting on the statements of the two children and on the complaint of the victim’s brother-in-law, the police registered an FIR. The postmortem of the victim was conducted at GMSH-16 and the body was handed over to her family.

