Chandigarh advocate threatened, HC tells Haryana Police to probe

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Friday directed the Haryana Police to look into the details of the mobile numbers through which threatening calls were recently made to a Chandigarh advocate, Harmanjit Singh Sethi, who is a counsel in the case related to illegal allotment of multiple and double plots to nearly 2,000 people in Haryana. The police have been asked to file a status report.

Advertising

Sethi has been assisting the court and previously has submitted a number of high-profile names before the court who are alleged to have been illegally allotted double or multiple plots by HUDA in violation of the norms. “However, the applicant is also directed to move a representation to U.T., Chandigarh to this effect and in case, some threat is there, then necessary protection be provided to him, if necessary,” the order reads.

Sethi recently had informed the High Court that he had received threatening calls asking him to desist from pursuing the matter. “We will drag you to Bandra,” he was told, according to his submission before the court on January 24 after which the bench asked him to place it on record. On Friday, his application regarding the threat came up for hearing.