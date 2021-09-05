Chandigarh Advocate records court proceedings: Plea wants his phone surrendered

After the Chandigarh district court issued a show-cause notice to a UT public prosecutor for reportedly recording the court proceedings on mobile phone, a Chandigarh resident has filed an application before the district court seeking directions for surrendering the mobile phone used by him.

The petitioner, Pardeep Sharma, has contended that the attachment of the device was necessary considering the allegations, which relate to the mobile phone in question and the conduct of the advocate who attempted to indulge in destruction of evidence by deleting the recording.

“It has to be a matter of interest to investigate the criminal activities outlining the possible use and abuse of these recordings of court

proceedings without permission and investigate the hidden motives for recording therein,” contended Sharma in the petition.

“Further the mobile device used for recording ought to have been retained on record, especially exploring the possibility of various recordings of the court proceedings having been shared with some beneficiaries, on whose instance the recording might have been done,” mentioned Sharma in the petition.

It added: “In order to rule out the foul play and determine all these aspects, the physical possession of the phone and thorough investigations of the matter are required…In order to determine all these aspects, the physical possession of the phone is required to

be taken.”

The court of JMIC, Bharat, had issued a show-cause notice to Charanjit Singh Bakshi, public prosecutor of Chandigarh, asking why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him, and why legal action under Section 228 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) should not be taken against him, after he allegedly made recording of the court proceeding without the court permission.

Meanwhile, the mobile phone in question was returned to advocate Bakshi, with directions not to dispose of his mobile or to make any alteration or deletion of data and other items from the phone until the contempt proceedings are not concluded.