Chandigarh advisor for special drive to ensure masking

Dharam Pal being welcomed with a guard of honour in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Chandigarh advisor Dharam Pal Thursday directed the UT Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal and Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar to start a special enforcement drive and get strict on people not following Covid protocol in public. Teams have been directed to book people or issue challans against them if they do not wear masks, despite appeal.

The directions come after a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba who stressed on people not following Covid protocol.

With Chandigarh unlocking, people with masks at their chin or no masks at all are a regular sight.

“We had a meeting with the Cabinet secretary and since there are warnings of a possible third wave, we have been asked to ensure strict Covid protocol. I also went to Sukhna lake and found that people were not wearing masks and are not following distancing too,” said Dharam Pal, while speaking to The Indian Express.

“So, I have asked the DGP and DC to have special enforcement drive from Friday. We appeal to the people to kindly follow Covid norms and wear masks as our teams will be there to ensure it. If despite appeal they don’t follow the norms, DG and DC have been asked to challan them or book them,” he added.

Special teams were constituted in this regard. Incident commanders have also been directed to keep a watch at all busy places including Sukhna lake, restaurants, and markets.

DC Brar will convene a meeting on Friday to discuss a mechanism to check if people visiting gyms and clubs are vaccinated.