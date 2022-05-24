Chandigarh Advisor asks to re-examine property tax issue in villages

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal asked the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra to re-examine the property tax bills that are being raised with interest in 13 villages.

Representatives of various villages met the Adviser on Monday citing the confusion. They also stated that the bills have been raised with interest from 2019. Pal stated, “I have asked the Commissioner as to how the bills have been raised with interest. The interest has to be added on non-payment, when the bills were sent in 2019 and not now. So I have asked her to legally examine the issue once.”

Pal also stated that he asked Mitra to meet all councillors representing these 13 villages. It is for the first time that property tax is being imposed on units in villages.

These villages were under the administration prior to this and no property tax was imposed on the properties here.

According to the data available with the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, there are 110 tax payees in Raipur Kalan, 105 payees in Sarangpur, 430 payees in Dhanas, 200 payees in Makhan Majra, 250 payees in Raipur Khurd, 386 in Behlana, 180 each in Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora, 200 in Khuda Ali Sher, 150 in Kaimbwala, 440 in Daria 440, and 245 in Mauli Jagran and 200 in Kishangarh.