Chandigarh Adviser urges residents to play excellent hosts to G20 delegates

Dharam Pal, the Adviser to Chandigarh Union Territory Administrator, Thursday upheld the momentous occasion of India holding the G-20 presidency this year and Chandigarh being the venue of two of its meetings.

“It is a matter of pride for our ‘City Beautiful’ to host delegates from different countries. I call upon the residents of Chandigarh to play excellent hosts and make this event the most memorable chapter of G20 history,” Dharam Pal said on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of the country.

Also Read | Punjabi, Haryana cuisines planned for G20 delegates visiting Chandigarh

Chandigarh is playing host to two meetings under the G20 summit scheduled on January 30 and 31 and another on March 9 to March 11.

Dharam Pal who was the chief guest of the Chandigarh Administration’s Republic Day celebrations held at the Parade Ground, Sector 17 Chandigarh hoisted the national flag and inspected the Guard of Honour.

Parades by the various contingents of police and NCC cadets, colourful display of tableaux from different departments laying on social messages and development, and cultural performances by school students added colour to the celebrations.

Dharam Pal, in his address to the gathering, recalled the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighters who fought for the independence and sovereignty of our country. He lauded the leaders and institutions that could foresee India as one of the strongest democracies in the world.

Commendation certificates were awarded to 42 people for rendering outstanding services in the field of public services, art and culture, social services and sports. Two police personnel were conferred the President’s Police Medal and 21 police personnel were given the Administrator’s Police Medal for their distinguished and meritorious services. Four Home guards and Civil defence personnel were given awards for gallantry and meritorious service.

Advertisement

The Chandigarh Police Female-2 received the best contingency award in the parade and first prize in the category of police contingent. Punjab Police Platoon -1 and the CRPF came in the second and third positions respectively.

In the category of Home Guard/ Fire Brigade/ Civil Defence, Chandigarh Civil Defence received the first prize, while Chandigarh Home Guard and Chandigarh Fire Services came second and third respectively.

Among the NCC contingents, NCC Army Wing Girls came first, while Army wing Boys came second and Naval Wing came third.

Advertisement

In the category of Road Safety/ Platoon Scouts/ Guides, the first prize was bagged by GMSSS-23 NCC Guide Girls, while the second position was bagged by GMSSS Road Safety and the third by GMSSS-40 scout girls. In the School Band category, Sacred Heart School bagged the first place, while GMSSS-10 and Moti Ram Arya School came second and third respectively.