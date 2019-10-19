Chandigarh Adviser says yes to set up festive stalls

UT Adviser Manoj Parida Friday allowed the shopkeepers to set up festive stalls in the city.

After a delegation of shopkeepers met the UT Adviser Manoj Parida, the latter told the Chandigarh Muncipal Corporation that previous Diwali practice be followed and pathways may not be blocked.

Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner KK Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline, “The shopkeepers met the UT adviser this morning and he told that previous practice be followed. Permission has been given at all other places except Sector 17 and Sector 22 C where senior standing counsel’s opinion had come.”

“From Saturday, booking counters will be set up at the municipal corporation for the shopkeepers and the fee for setting up the stall will remain the same. Booking will be done from 9 am to 5 pm. There will be clear instructions not to block the pathways or parking areas,” he added.

The delegation of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal that met Parida was headed by its president Anil Vohra, along with Chairman Charanjiv Singh, general secretary Sanjiv Chadha, Kamaljit Singh Panchi and Baljinder Gujral. A written request to allow the shopkeepers to put stalls in front of their respective shops at the place between corridor and parking lot was also given.

Earlier, as the corporation was apprehensive in giving permission , they had decided to offer designated open spaces to put up festive stalls. But the traders had been opposing it.

The president of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, Anil Vohra, had said that small traders do not have this much manpower that they may deploy some workers at stalls located at far off places.

Due to the issue of permission for festive stalls owing to encroachment issue going on in Punjab and Haryana High Court, the corporation was in a fix whether to allow permission or not.