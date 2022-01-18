Chandigarh: Adviser reviews implementation of UT Master Plan

The Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, Dharampal, reviewed the implementation of the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 during a meeting on Monday.

Chief Architect Kapil Setia highlighted important projects of the Master Plan 2031 with respect to various land uses, i.e. Sub City Centre, Sector 34, Sector 43, commercial areas in Manimjara, housing projects in third phase sectors of Chandigarh, IT Habitat, reutilisation of government housing, Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42, and transit-oriented development along Vikas Marg.

It was said that the implementation process and timelines for these projects be clearly delineated which shall be reviewed periodically.

The Adviser said that for balanced growth of the city, different projects should be implemented in a phased manner and accordingly, budgetary provisions shall be made.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Secretary-cum-Secretary, Urban Planning, CEO, Chandigarh Housing Board, Estate Officer, Special Secretary Finance, Joint Secretary Estates, Chief Architect, Chief Engineer, UT, Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Land Acquisition Officer, and officers from the Chandigarh Police and other departments.