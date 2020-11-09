Chandigarh Adviser refuses to budge, says no relaxation in any kind of crackers

Manoj Parida. (File)

After Haryana’s order giving two-hour relaxation for bursting and selling crackers, Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said that he was firm on his stance and is not in favour of any kind of relaxation in Chandigarh on any kind of crackers as lives are more important.

Parida said that lives of senior citizens and patients are more important than fun of children.

“Lives and health of senior citizens and patients is more important than fun of children,” he said.

While suggestions were being made that phuljhadis be allowed, the UT Adviser said that he is not in favour of any form of crackers as even phuljhadis cause air pollution, something that will lead to an increase in COVID cases too.

“I oppose anar, rocket, red Chinese crackers, black snake tablets, all of which cause pollution. Even phuljhari should be banned. Only diyas are allowed. It is only for the benefit of people,” Parida said.

Stating that it is necessary to prevent second wave of COVID, the Chandigarh Administration last Friday had banned use and sale of crackers till further orders.

The orders of ban were issued just two days after the draw of lots of 96 cracker sellers’ stalls was held. The sellers said that they had already purchased stock worth Rs 1 crore.

On Sunday, a delegation of cracker sellers met Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood requesting him that UT should review the orders.

Sood said, “I have spoken to the UT Administrator and requested him. Cracker sellers have suffered losses as they purchased stock and the orders were issued at a time when draw of lots was already conducted. We have requested for a review.”

The cracker sellers told the city BJP chief that it was pointless to hold the draw of lots for cracker sellers when the UT was planning to ban sale and use of crackers. The ban won’t be of any use as Panchkula and Mohali will be bursting crackers and “won’t their pollution come to Chandigarh?”

The Adviser had stated that during the draw of lots it was made clear that cracker licence was subject to their decision on ban. On Sunday, the cracker sellers said that they have also moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for relief.

CHANDIGARH BEOPAR MANDAL WRITES TO ADMINISTRATOR

Chairman of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal Charanjiv Singh on Sunday sent a representation to UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore to review the ban as only few days were left for Diwali.

Beopar Mandal had already opposed the decision saying that stock had been purchased and it was a big loss to all of them. They had said that the decision should have been taken at least a month before Diwali.

WHAT THE ORDERS STATED

The orders issued by UT Adviser Manoj Parida under the Disaster Management Act said, “In exercise of powers conferred, I hereby order a complete ban on sale and use of crackers of any kind throughout the Union Territory of Chandigarh. These directions are issued as a containment measure to prevent risk of spread of COVID-19 due to polluted atmosphere created by bursting of crackers.”

These orders will come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

Any violation of orders will invite penal action under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other provisions as applicable, it was said.

‘PEOPLE HAVE MORTGAGED JEWELLERY, bought STOCK’

General secretary of the Chandigarh Cracker Sellers Association Chirag Aggarwal said that after being selected in the draw of lots, a trader mortgaged jewellery of his house to purchase stock for crackers.

“You already know how tough this year has been for traders. This was the only hope for us. Our fellow trader gad mortgaged jewellery of his house to purchase stock and now you tell him crackers are banned. They shouldn’t have held the draw of lots,” Aggarwal said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd