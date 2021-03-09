Chandigarh Adviser meets admin, MC officials, orders repair of school buildings, roads

Further, the Adviser said that the merit of each demand will be analysed and action will be taken on priority to redress the same from the Administration’s level.

The UT Adviser in a meeting with Municipal officers and councillors directed completion of nine community centres besides ordering immediate repair of old school buildings, junior staff government quarters, underground parking and road repair etc on Monday.

A meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Adviser to Administrator, Manoj Parida along with Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Mandip Singh Brar, IAS and Municipal Commissioner K KYadav and other senior officials of the Chandigarh Administration, to address the grievances and demands of MC councilors from Ward no 1 to 10 respectively.

Councillors from Ward No 1 to 10, including Arun Sood, Gurbax Rawat, Rajesh Kumar, Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, Sunita Dhawan, and Farmila were also present at the meeting.

During the course of the meeting, councillors raised the demand of development-oriented projects in their wards. The Adviser assured them of fulfilling their demands and directed the concerned departments to work speedily in this direction following a strict deadline.

The Adviser also directed the Engineering department to make sure that the facilities in the Working Women Hostel, Bal Bhawan, Sector 24 are maintained adequately. He also directed CEO of Chandigarh Housing Board to attend to problems of sewage, cleanliness etc in colonies.

