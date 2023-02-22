Chandigarh adviser urges Home Ministry to clear the name of next SSP at earliest

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal, during a recent official visit, has again urged officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to clear the name of one, of the three Punjab cadre IPS officers, that it had sent to it for the post of Chandigarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), which has been lying vacant since December last year.

The names of three IPS officers — Kanwardeep Kaur (2013 batch), Bhagirath Singh Meena, and Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg (2012 batch) — was sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for them to choose one as the next Chandigarh SSP.

However, the file has been pending at the ministry for close to a month. Sources said Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal had taken up the issue with the ministry during an official visit to Delhi last week.

Initially, the Punjab government had sent a panel of three IPS officers — with the names of Dr Akhil Chaudhary, Bhagirath Singh Meena and Dr Sandeep Garg — in December last year to the Centre. Later, the ministry had raised objection on the name of Chaudhary and asked the UT administration to tell the Punjab government to replace it with someone else.

Sources said that the Punjab government had then sent a fresh panel, replacing the name of Akhil Chaudhary with that of Kanwardeep Kaur to the UT administration. This panel was further forwarded to the ministry on January 25

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal said, “I had reminded the MHA officers about the pending matter of appointment of SSP (UT) with them during my visit in Delhi last week. The MHA officials said they will look into the matter. They assured me that the name of one of the officers will be cleared shortly.”

The post of SSP (UT) has been lying vacant since the repatriation of Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009-batch IPS officer, 10 months before the completion of his three-year tenure. Chahal was repatriated to Punjab on December 12, 2022. After the repatriation, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had urged the Punjab government to send a panel of IPS officers at the earliest so that the next SSP for Chandigarh could be appointed.