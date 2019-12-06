Chandigarh adviser gives go-ahead to road recarpeting work when season is over

A list of 271 kilometers of stretch has been prepared that needs immediate recarpeting and tenders have been allotted. But this stretch will not see recarpeting soon. (Express file photo) A list of 271 kilometers of stretch has been prepared that needs immediate recarpeting and tenders have been allotted. But this stretch will not see recarpeting soon. (Express file photo)

UT Adviser Manoj Parida Thursday gave a go-ahead to road recarpeting work after the “season” for the same is over. The civic body officials say that roads cannot be recarpeted from December 15 to February end, as the drop in temperature that is not suitable for the life of the road.

Parida was here at the Municipal Corporation office sector 17 to have a meeting with the Commissioner and Mayor.

“So, a go ahead to Rs 63 crore road recarpeting work has been given now. Tenders have been allotted and Rs 32.20 crore will be spent on recarpeting of 271.08 kilometres of stretch and Rs 31.56 crore will be spent on 221 kilometers of stretch in the next phase.”

However, officials of Municipal Corporation stated that this stretch of road will now be only made after the winter season is over which is February end which means that the commuters will have to suffer for another almost three months.

Commissioner K K Yadav said, “ It is true that road recarpeting won’t be done from December 15 to February 15 because of the winter season. But we will identify critical stretches among these roads and try and get them recarpeted if possible in these ten days time.”

Yadav said that due to the material used in Bitumen roads, these cant be made during the extreme winter season as there wont be any compactness and the roads will give up soon. In cold countries abroad, the roads are made irrespective of the season because the material used is entirely different from what is used in Indian roads.

When asked if the funds given by the administration had reached the Corporation, the adviser said that they will get it by January.

Three categories of lists have been prepared- priority one, priority two and priority three.

The officers said that road work of Rs 17.41 crore that were supposed to be recarpeted in 2017-18 and 2018-19, was already on with the funds they had. They said that the deadline for the same was December 15.



In the list it includes various V5 and V6 roads along with other internal stretches of the city.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation manages 1800 kilometers of stretch, while the administration also manages 1800 kilometers in the city.

The authorities have been facing flak due to potholed roads that have been giving tough time to commuters for almost six months now.

The corporation stated that it was short of funds. The UT Administration then announced Rs 50 crore help for immediate road repair work.

