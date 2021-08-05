scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Chandigarh: Advanced Eye Centre gets aid for kids

The Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER, has received a donation of Rs 12.50 lakh from the Vardhman Group

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 5, 2021 7:11:43 am

The Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER, has received a donation of Rs 12.50 lakh from the Vardhman Group for visually impaired children and poor patients. Prof Jagat Ram, director, appreciated the efforts of the group for providing continuous help under corporate social responsibility for the last five years.

