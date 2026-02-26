Want to preserve space for developmental projects: Chandigarh admn rules out land pooling policy

Chandigarh land pooling policy has been ruled out by the UT Administration.

The Chandigarh Administration has indicated that it is not inclined to implement a land pooling policy in the city, dealing a setback to farmers who have been demanding its introduction for their remaining land holdings.

Addressing the media at the UT Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad said the administration wants to preserve land for future developmental projects in line with the city’s Master Plan.

He noted that most of the land earmarked under the plan has already been acquired, leaving around 2,500 acres yet to be brought under acquisition. Of this remaining land, nearly 700 to 800 acres are proposed to be preserved as green areas as mandated under planning norms.