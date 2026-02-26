Want to preserve space for developmental projects: Chandigarh admn rules out land pooling policy

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh Administration has indicated that it is not inclined to implement a land pooling policy in the city, dealing a setback to farmers who have been demanding its introduction for their remaining land holdings.
Addressing the media at the UT Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad said the administration wants to preserve land for future developmental projects in line with the city’s Master Plan.
He noted that most of the land earmarked under the plan has already been acquired, leaving around 2,500 acres yet to be brought under acquisition. Of this remaining land, nearly 700 to 800 acres are proposed to be preserved as green areas as mandated under planning norms.
Apart from the designated green belt, the Master Plan provides for development of residential sectors over approximately 250 to 300 acres. In addition, around 700 acres have been earmarked for institutions, medical facilities, commercial establishments and other public infrastructure projects.
Given these allocations, officials indicated that introducing a land pooling scheme would not align with the existing planning framework.
The administration appears keen to ensure that land use remains strictly in accordance with the Master Plan to accommodate long-term urban expansion and infrastructure needs.
Farmers in Chandigarh have repeatedly raised the demand for a land pooling policy, both with the UT Administration and the central government, arguing that such a mechanism would allow them to retain a share in developed land instead of outright acquisition. However, with the administration maintaining its current stance, the possibility of implementing land pooling in the near future appears remote.
Sources suggested that unless there is a significant policy shift at the higher level, farmers are unlikely to benefit from any land pooling model under the present development blueprint for the city.
