Soon: Chandigarh Administration’s first night club

IN A first-of-its kind, the Chandigarh Administration is all set to have its own first night club in the city. The discotheque/DJ-cum-lounge bar will be at Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17, which is run by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO).

With security being one of the key issues that party-goers in other night clubs of the city face, how this club fares on this parameter will be keenly watched as it is situated on government land.

“The DJ-cum-lounge bar has been planned at the basement of the hotel. It is a separate compound, entry to which is through the lobby of the hotel,” officials said. A tender has been floated inviting bids till September 20.

The plan to have a disc and a bar was earlier proposed in 2007-08 when preliminary arrangements were also made by the authorities at Shivalikview itself. The air handling unit (AHU) meant for central air conditioning was also installed at that time with false ceiling as well but the board then decided to drop the idea as the expenditure to run the night club on its own was coming out to be around Rs 2.5 crore.

“We have invited private entities to run this night club here. We have not fixed any rental as of now and will purely go by the rates being quoted by the bidders,” a senior official of CITCO said.

The successful bidder will be allowed to run the club for seven years which can be extended to three more years.

The official added, “The eligible bidder will have to submit a renovation plan with proper waste disposal system as well.”

The guests’ entry to the night club will be from the lobby of the hotel. The discotheque which will be licensed out is spread on an area of 4,148 square feet. It can accommodate around 150 people. Other than a disc and a bar area, there will be a store and a pantry available too.

CICTO officials stated that unlike other clubs in the city, parking will not be a problem here as the hotel already has ample parking space. The officials are hoping that this night club would be a hit among its rivals owing to the security factor. “All other night clubs in the city at present are suffering on the count of security. People don’t feel safe when they go there for party. Being on the government land, there are proper security measures in place here,” the senior official said.

CITCO aims to earn huge revenue with this project.

The night club is one of the few areas which CITCO plans to give to the private players. Already, the government of India in a communiqué to the administration had written to monetise the government buildings.

Following the communiqué, the UT Administration is considering giving hotels Mountview, Shivalikview and Parkview to private companies. The employees had protested but a call is yet to be taken. Earlier, an attempt was made to privatise the Chinese restaurant at Mountview hotel. The reserve price was kept around Rs 4.5 lakh a month. But there were no takers. The CITCO authorities have now decided to float tenders all over again.