Chandigarh Administrator stresses on need for creating awareness about hygiene

Meanwhile, Badnore expressed satisfaction that the vulnerable senior citizens in Chandigarh have mostly followed the guidelines and stayed indoors. (File)

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore stressed on the need for more information, education and communication (IEC) activities for making citizens aware of the hygienic practices and wearing masks, at the war room meeting on Monday.

The Administrator directed Commissioner, Municipal Corporation and Director Health Services to ensure that there is regular fogging near water bodies to prevent any water-borne diseases.

Dr Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER stated that they have 269 covid patients in th3 Nehru Extension Ward, out of which 82 belong to Chandigarh, 80 to Punjab and 38 to Haryana. He also stated that they have tested 666 covid samples, out of which 185 were found positive.

Among the positive samples, 91 belong to Chandigarh. He further stated that the number of ventilators have now increased to 45. These good quality ventilators from BEL are working fine. As many as 20 more ventilators are likely to be received from the Central Government.

Dr B S Chavan, Director Principal, GMCH-32 stated that they tested 538 samples, out of which 279 belonging to Chandigarh were found positive. He further stated the medical college is going to start antigen testing shortly. They have already received 2,000 kits for antigen testing from the Administration.

Dr G Dewan, Director Health Services stated that they have tested 1,322 samples, out of which 575 were of RT-PCR and 747 were Antigen samples. He also mentioned that screening of persons were being done in Raipur Kalan, Railway Station and the ISBT to detect symptomatic persons, if any.

