Chandigarh Administrator says war against the virus set to get more challenging, expresses gratitude to Covid-19 warriors

“The war against Covid-19 is going to challenge us more” said UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore while cautioning residents, while adding “complacency in respect of coronavirus is not a fitting approach.” Badnore was speaking on the occasion of Independence Day.

“We are all geared up to make Chandigarh a medical hub with exceptional facilities to tackle any such health threat,” Badnore said.

The Administrator said that complacency in respect of the pandemic is not a fitting approach. “Citizens’ complacency in respect of a global pandemic like coronavirus is not a fitting approach. Therefore, I urge the citizens of Chandigarh to remain alert and cautious. Determination and patience are two key factors that can help us in combating this global threat. The Chandigarh Administration is constantly keeping a close watch on this situation, and we assure you that we will take every possible step to keep our city safe and livable,” he specified.

“We all know that until a vaccine is developed to fight this pandemic, we will have to take care of ourselves and our families in a more precautionary way. It is the duty of every citizen to respect nature and follow certain rules that are necessary for our well-being. I urge all of you to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and most of all avoid crowded places for the welfare of your own family members. Let us all resolve to fight this together and emerge strong as always,” Badnore further added, stating that the current times are “difficult,”

The Administrator also appreciated the Covid-19 warriors.

“It will be unfair not to mention the hard work and dedication of our coronavirus warriors who have been at the forefront fighting this pandemic and coming forward voluntarily to extend their hands. I would like to express my gratitude to all doctors, nurses, health workers, police officials, municipal workers, revenue officials, NGOs, political parties, Resident Welfare Associations and friends from the media for standing strong and shielding us throughout this pandemic. Your selfless contribution and tireless efforts have helped in averting a serious threat, that is far from over,” said Badnore.

Badnore said that to provide some relief to Ex-servicemen who are retired/ released without pension and are above 65 years of age, financial assistance has been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 per month and financial assistance of widows of Sub Major Rank or of the same rank in Navy and Air Force has also been enhanced from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per month.

In addition to this, he said the bio mining of legacy waste at Daddu Majra is being carried out to get rid of foul odour and to bring some respite to residents living nearby residents. For handling of segregated waste, 435 vehicles of 3.2 and 5.0 CUM capacity will be deployed in the city to transform it into a bin-free city.

“One of the most important responsibilities of the Administration is maintaining and improving infrastructure. I am happy to announce that the construction of Government High School in Manimajra is at advanced stages and construction of additional 216 houses for the Chandigarh Police personnel will begin soon. A new Mini Sports Complex in Sector 8 is completed and another Mini Sports Complex in Sector 27 is at advanced stage of completion. Construction of New International type Shooting Range in Sector 25 and, Mini Sports Infrastructure for Billiards and Snooker in Sports Complex, Sector 42 Chandigarh is going to come up shortly,” Badnore announced.

It was also specified that the Chandigarh Housing Board has planned to rent out 2,500 vacant small flats in Maloya for migrant labourers and urban poor under the recently announced Affordable Rental Housing Complexes scheme by the Government of India.

Chandigarh admin honours NGOs, 168 officials for help during pandemic

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration honoured as many as 168 officials and other NGOs who worked hard to help deal with the pandemic. The administration honoured Sub divisional Magistrates, Additional Commissioner, enforcement wing officials, Executive engineers, junior assistants to leading firemen with commendation certificates. Six people from PGIMER, including a junior resident, sanitation officer, administrative assistant, senior technical officer, professor paediatric surgery and senior OT technician, were also awarded.

Eleven officials from GMCH-32, Chandigarh and 16 from the Director Health Services. As many as 24 officials from the police department and 34 from the Deputy Commissioner’s office were also honoured by the administration.

Two officials from the Forest and Environment department, five officials from the Animal Husbandry department and five from the Labour department were also honoured.

Other than these, 43 individuals and NGOs were honoured for helping by way of providing food and assistance to people during the initial months of the nation-wide lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. ENS

