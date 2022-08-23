Chandigarh Administrator Purohit lays foundation stone of group home for those who recovered from mental illness

In order to meet the demand for group home facility for persons who recovered from mental illness in the Tricity, the Chandigarh Administration decided for construction of this facility in Sector 31-C.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for this group home was performed by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Satya Pal Jain, chairman, Sub-Committee of Social Welfare of Chandigarh, and other senior officers of the administration.

The building of the group home is planned on a land measuring 1.95 acres in Sector 31-C having basement, ground floor and two upper floors. However, keeping in view the present requirement, it is planned to have basement, ground floor and only one floor at present. The second floor will be taken up as per future requirement. The total covered area of the building will be 88800 sq.ft.

The building will have the provision of parking for 62 cars at basement and waiting/reception area, 30 twin sharing rooms, 18 single room, 13 suites having drawing room and separate bedroom with attached washrooms, pantry & kitchen, public washrooms separate for male & female and barrier-free washrooms.

The building will also have provision for two lifts, SPV power plant, firefighting and fire alarm system, rainwater harvesting system and CCTV facility. The building shall be constructed to achieve minimum 3 Star GRIHA Rating to meet the green building parameters. The total cost of construction of the building is estimated to be Rs 25 crore, which is likely to be completed within a period of one year.

Social organisations as well as parents, who were present during the foundation stone laying ceremony, thanked the Chandigarh Administration for establishing such facility and thanked the administration for providing this facility for the benefit of persons who recovered from mental illness.