scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Chandigarh Administrator Purohit lays foundation stone of group home for those who recovered from mental illness

The foundation stone laying ceremony for this group home was performed by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Satya Pal Jain, chairman, Sub-Committee of Social Welfare of Chandigarh, and other senior officers of the administration.

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

In order to meet the demand for group home facility for persons who recovered from mental illness in the Tricity, the Chandigarh Administration decided for construction of this facility in Sector 31-C.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for this group home was performed by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Satya Pal Jain, chairman, Sub-Committee of Social Welfare of Chandigarh, and other senior officers of the administration.

The building of the group home is planned on a land measuring 1.95 acres in Sector 31-C having basement, ground floor and two upper floors. However, keeping in view the present requirement, it is planned to have basement, ground floor and only one floor at present. The second floor will be taken up as per future requirement. The total covered area of the building will be 88800 sq.ft.

The building will have the provision of parking for 62 cars at basement and waiting/reception area, 30 twin sharing rooms, 18 single room, 13 suites having drawing room and separate bedroom with attached washrooms, pantry & kitchen, public washrooms separate for male & female and barrier-free washrooms.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

The building will also have provision for two lifts, SPV power plant, firefighting and fire alarm system, rainwater harvesting system and CCTV facility. The building shall be constructed to achieve minimum 3 Star GRIHA Rating to meet the green building parameters. The total cost of construction of the building is estimated to be Rs 25 crore, which is likely to be completed within a period of one year.

More from Chandigarh

Social organisations as well as parents, who were present during the foundation stone laying ceremony, thanked the Chandigarh Administration for establishing such facility and thanked the administration for providing this facility for the benefit of persons who recovered from mental illness.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 05:53:51 am
Next Story

Punjab: MC to provide `40-lakh model sanitation booths for safai karmacharis

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?
BJP's poser for PAGD

How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?

15 of 18 issues resolved, Shah points to decline in Left-wing extremism incidents

15 of 18 issues resolved, Shah points to decline in Left-wing extremism incidents

Murmurs over changes: Has BJP overplayed its hand?

Murmurs over changes: Has BJP overplayed its hand?

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

Sisodia deserves Bharat Ratna, but being hounded: Kejriwal

Sisodia deserves Bharat Ratna, but being hounded: Kejriwal

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement