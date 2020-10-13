Chandigarh Administrator directs DHS to ensure local dispensaries have enough doctors to avoid crowding at PGI, GMS

UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore, directed Special Secretary Health to ensure that patients in home isolation are well taken care of and provided necessary medicines and health kits. (Representational)

In the war room meeting held on Monday, Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services specified that as per their samples, the positivity rate in Chandigarh is only 6.6 per cent.

The Director Health Services further stated that mobile testing teams have been sent to MC office, UT, Secretariat, Hallomajra and Manimajra for testing persons, who voluntarily want to get themselves tested for Covid-19. She also mentioned that a special drive was conducted in Police Colony, Subzi Mandi and various Community Centers for random testing for the coronavirus.

UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore, stressed upon the need for strengthening smaller health units located in various sectors. He instructed Dr Kang to ensure that more doctors are posted and more facilities provided in these dispensaries, so that patients don’t crowd the OPD facilities at PGIMER or GMSH-16.

The Administrator directed Special Secretary Health to ensure that patients in home isolation are well taken care of and provided necessary medicines and health kits. Regular monitoring and telephonic consultations with them should be done by dedicated doctors, he directed.

In the meeting, Director, PGIMER specified that they have 134 covid patients in Nehru Extension Block, out of which 39 belong to Chandigarh, 55 belong to Punjab, 19 belong to Haryana, 13 belong to Himachal Pradesh and eight from other states. He also mentioned that PGIMER tested 381 covid samples, out of which 34 were found positive.

Dr Madhu of PGIMER stated that they have vaccinated 77 volunteers under the Covid-19 vaccine trial, out of which 65 persons have completed one week and have been kept under observation. Dr Kohli of PGIMER stated that arrangements made for maintenance dialysis of coronavirus positive patients have been running smoothly.

Director Principal, GMCH stated that they have tested 490 covid samples, out of which 21 were found positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.