Chandigarh Administrator approves revised need-based changes policy for CHB

Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has approved the recommendations of a high-level committee constituted to review the need-based changes order dated January 3, 2023, paving the way for partial implementation of the revised policy by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB).

The committee, set up under the chairmanship of the Secretary, Estate, UT Chandigarh, had undertaken a comprehensive review of the consolidated order in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s judgment dated January 10, 2023, which directed freezing of the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) in the city. The review also took into account representations received from various stakeholders as well as prevailing ground realities.

After examining the policy provisions in detail, the committee recommended that the SC order dated January 3, 2023, be implemented with certain exclusions to ensure conformity with the apex court’s directions and existing planning regulations.