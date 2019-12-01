Chandigarh administration to pay initial premium for construction workers

(Representational) (Representational)

The UT administration Saturday announced that the initial premium for the enrollment of construction workers registered with the Chandigarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (CBOCW) under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojna (PM-SYM) scheme will be paid by the administration.

Thousands of skilled and unskilled workers are registered with CBOCW, which functions under the UT Labour department, Sector 30.

The announcement was made by Finance Secretary-cum-labour secretary, Ajoy Kumar Sinha, during a function organised in connection with the launch of Pension Week at Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh.

Pension week is being celebrated across India by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India from November 30 to December 6 to generate awareness and maximise registrations under the PM-SYM scheme and the National Pension Scheme (NPS) for traders and self-employed persons.

Finance Secretary, Ajoy Kumar Sinha explained about the benefits of these schemes launched by the Central Government and old age protection these schemes would bring to crores of marginalised sections of people across the country.

Under the provisions of these schemes, various sections of unorganized workers such as street vendors, mid-day meal workers, anganwadi workers, head-loaders, rag-pickers, domestic workers, construction workers, auto rickshaw, taxi drivers, small shopkeepers and self-employed persons between the age group of 18-40 years could get themselves enrolled by contributing an amount varying between Rs.55 to Rs.200 per month depending upon their age till the age of 60 years.

Upon attaining the age of 60 years, they would be entitled to a minimum assured old-age pension of Rs.3,000 per month. Sinha was the chief guest in the event and DC-cum-Labour Commissioner, Mandip Singh Brar, was the guest of honour.

The event was also attended by Manish Lohan, HCS, Joint Labour Commissioner, Chandigarh Administration and representatives of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, traders associations, industrial associations, labour unions such as Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh(BMS), Indian National Trade Union Congress(INTUC), construction workers unions and various unorganised workers unions.

In the end, Sinha urged all stakeholders present to ensure maximum participation by the unorganised workers and self employed persons to ensure that maximum people are benefitted under these two schemes.

