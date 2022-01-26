Chandigarh administration to honour 32 people today

The Chandigarh Administration will honour 32 people for their commendable services on the occasion of Republic Day on Wednesday.

The awardees will be given commendation certificates for meritorious services in their respective departments, in the field of social service, sports and public service.

Among those who will be awarded are Ravinder Yadav, Medical Social Welfare Officer, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32; Dr Varinder Saini, head of department of Pulmonary Medicine, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32; Dr Kanwarjit Singh, Joint Director in the

Department of Animal Husbandry & Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Department; Surender Singh Dahiya, Directorate of Higher Education Department; Jatinder Singh, senior in the office of Director Higher Director Higher Education, UT Secretariat; Heena Talwar, Excise and Taxation Officer in the Excise & Taxation Department; Parveen Kumar, peon, Labour Department; Constable Jasbir Singh in the office of Director General of Police; and Dinesh Singh in the Cultural Affairs Department.

Also, according to the list released, it was specified that Suresh Kumar and Pawan Kumar Sharma in Chandigarh Transport Undertaking; Sarban Singh, Sub Divisional, Satyavir Singh, Patwari, in the office of Deputy Commissioner; Dr Charu Singla, Senior Medical Officer in GMSH 16; Dr Amarjeet Singh, Senior Medical Officer; Pinki Martha, Senior Medical Officer; Munish Kumari Sharma, Parul Sharma, LHV, GMSH 16; Hari Bahadur, ward servant, Shankar Kumar, sweeper, all from the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, will be awarded on Wednesday.

Vijay Kumar Premi, Executive Engineer, Municipal Corporation; Manohar Lal, peon, Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Industrial and Corporation Limited, Jang Parminder Singh, Chandigarh Housing Board; Chaman Lal, security guard, from GMSH-16, will be awarded for their meritorious services.

Aanandita Kapoor, a resident of Sector 33D, will be awarded in the field of social service while Vinay Kumar Lal will be awarded in the field of sports.

Tarushi Gaur, Tanveer Singh, GRIID Kalpana, Rupinder Singh, Jatin Kashyap will be awarded in the field of sports.

Rajiv Sharma, a resident of Ssector 7-C, Chandigarh, will be awarded in the field of public service.

No cultural programme

Due to the present situation of Covid cases, there will be no cultural programmes on the occasion of Republic Day.