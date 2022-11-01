Chandigarh administration terminates lease of sole chemist shop inside GMSH-16; police launch probe

The Chandigarh health department on Monday terminated the lease of the sole chemist shop (shop number 6), whose owner had doubled the size of his shop at GMSH-16 in the last 29 years, with the police also starting an investigation pertaining to the “illegal conspiracy’ by the then Director Health Services (DHS).

The UT order mentioned that the termination of lease deed is subject to the final orders passed by the court in the application filed by the lessee.

In a detailed termination order, issued by the DHS, it was said, “Considering that a policy decision has been taken by the Chandigarh Administration and specific directions have been issued with regard to all shops/booths/canteen etc in the campus/premises of any of the health facility of Chandigarh… the lease deed which was executed and registered on October 1, 2019 is hereby terminated.”

The order further added that the Chemist shop no. 6 at GMSH-16 was allotted to Suneel Kumar (Sunil Kumar) on monthly rent basis through auction in 1992 for a specific period of two years only and the Lease Deed was registered on February 3, 1993. Though there was no clause for further extension beyond two years, yet somehow the lease period of the said shop has been subsequently extended at several occasions, the last of which was on September 12, 2019 for a further period of five years on the basis of the Finance Department notification.” Police have also started looking into the aspect of a missing file related to the allocation of the space to the chemist shop before 2014.

The report was submitted by a four-member committee headed by the additional UT Health Secretary, Akhil Kumar. Other members were Dr Paramjit singh, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Anil kumar Sharma, executive engineer and Rajiv Mehta, senior architect.

In the report, which was shared with the UT police in Sector 17 police station, it was alleged that then DHS, Dr Manjit Singh Bains, indulged in illegal conspiracy with the shop owner, ML Gupta to merge the adjacent area into the shop.

The fact-finding committee had pointed to “illegal conspiracy” by the then DHS in allowing the lessee double the area by encroaching upon a passage meant for patients and hospital staff.